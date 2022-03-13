Head to Head Survey: China Pharma (CPHI) & The Competition

China Pharma (NYSE: CPHI – Get Rating) is one of 929 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare China Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Pharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A China Pharma Competitors 5722 20130 42547 829 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.27%. Given China Pharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Pharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma $10.87 million -$2.87 million -4.36 China Pharma Competitors $1.94 billion $260.08 million -0.60

China Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than China Pharma. China Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

China Pharma has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma -37.46% -50.83% -18.35% China Pharma Competitors -4,326.48% -134.16% -12.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of China Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of China Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Pharma rivals beat China Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About China Pharma (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products. The company was founded by Zhi Lin Li on January 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Haikou, China.

