Head to Head Survey: Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) vs. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants 12.59% 25.32% 7.37% Main Street Capital 114.43% 11.22% 5.74%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Good Times Restaurants and Main Street Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Main Street Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40

Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than Good Times Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Main Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Main Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $123.95 million 0.41 $16.79 million $1.26 3.24 Main Street Capital $289.05 million 9.98 $330.76 million $4.79 8.40

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Good Times Restaurants on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides ”one-stop” financing alternatives to its portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.