Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 1859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Specifically, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $395,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,200 shares of company stock worth $1,600,737. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

