Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

HTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $93,247,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,612,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,894,000 after purchasing an additional 573,695 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

