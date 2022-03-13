Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $173.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

