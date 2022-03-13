HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 796,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 326,561 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 410,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 361,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HH&L Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HHLA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. HH&L Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.