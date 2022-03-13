Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hibbett Sports also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.150-$11.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIBB. StockNews.com cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.33.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 387,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,383. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $620.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 70.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 74,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

