Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,622. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 859,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 217,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.