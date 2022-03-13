Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.
Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,622. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Himax Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
