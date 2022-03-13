Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.670-$0.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.22 million-$429.30 million.

Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,622. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 124,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 217,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,305 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.