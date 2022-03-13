HNP Capital LLC Buys 1,948 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 33,695,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.