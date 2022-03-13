HNP Capital LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $19,217,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. 9,423,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

