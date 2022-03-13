HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of HollyFrontier worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HFC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HFC opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

