Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 527,700 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 13th total of 347,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 527.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMCBF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

HMCBF traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

