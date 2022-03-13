H&R Block (HRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect H&R Block to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect H&R Block to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.26 on Friday. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

