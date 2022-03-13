HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 535.20 ($7.01).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.47) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($286,591.19).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 479.65 ($6.28) on Friday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The company has a market cap of £97.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 516.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 450.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

