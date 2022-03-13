HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after buying an additional 287,434 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,692,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.53) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.00.

HSBC opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

