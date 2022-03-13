Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($65.22) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €62.26 ($67.67).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €33.11 ($35.99) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($65.20). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €53.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.73.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

