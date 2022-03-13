Hush 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $678.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Hush has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $678.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.94 or 0.00389848 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00076011 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00096515 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004778 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

