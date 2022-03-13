HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 7.7%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $17.06. 8,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 374,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

