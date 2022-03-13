Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 232 ($3.04) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 228 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 244.17 ($3.20).

Shares of IBST stock opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.26) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company has a market capitalization of £706.62 million and a PE ratio of 21.56. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 149.63 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.60 ($3.17).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

