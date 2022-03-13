ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.60.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $223.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $176.72 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.98.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 11,175.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 226,295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 65.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in ICON Public by 16.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ICON Public by 19.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

