IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 245,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,785. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $114.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 98.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

