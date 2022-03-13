IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of IDYA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.85. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

