IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CINF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.