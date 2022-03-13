IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.59 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average of $158.56. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

