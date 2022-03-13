IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.10 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 124,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

