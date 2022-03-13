IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $2.21 Million in Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,279 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,585,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rivian alerts:

Rivian stock opened at 38.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 65.67. Rivian has a one year low of 37.50 and a one year high of 179.47.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rivian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rivian from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rivian from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 98.73.

Rivian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.