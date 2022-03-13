IFP Advisors Inc Buys 100 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.3% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 59.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.3% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 69.3% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.78. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.75 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.56.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

