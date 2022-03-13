IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 307.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $106.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.86. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $111.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.