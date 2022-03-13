IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,881 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.04.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

