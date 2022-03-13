IFP Advisors Inc Sells 492 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 213.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 80.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKQ stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $90.28.

