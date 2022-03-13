IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $17.11 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $555.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

