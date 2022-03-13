IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

