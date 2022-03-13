Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IKNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other Ikena Oncology news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $205,809 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 879,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 208,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 328,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1,139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 278,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IKNA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,653. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

