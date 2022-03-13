ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.40 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €14.40 ($15.65) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($14.67) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.89 ($15.10).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

