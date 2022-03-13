Ink Protocol Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $301,763.33 and $333.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00105110 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

XNK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.