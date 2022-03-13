INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INMB. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $114.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.58.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

