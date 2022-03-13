Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.17

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $15.65. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1,325 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INGXF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -62.92%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.