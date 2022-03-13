Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

