Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Acquires $47,808.10 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,808.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DMLP stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $881.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $24.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 131.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

