Insider Buying: Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Director Purchases $56,800.00 in Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fisker stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.86. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,273,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fisker by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,579,000 after buying an additional 1,277,005 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fisker by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,250 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.