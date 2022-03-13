Insider Buying: Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) CEO Paul R. Gudonis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $23,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Myomo stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.91.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Myomo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myomo (MYO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.