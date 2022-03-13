Insider Buying: Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) CEO Paul R. Gudonis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $23,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Myomo stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Myomo in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Myomo in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Myomo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myomo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Myomo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.