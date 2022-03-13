Insider Buying: Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Insider Buys $65,998.94 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,998.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Primis Financial stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $349.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

