Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $13,242.50 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $13,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $15,255.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $137,061.99.

Cardlytics stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

