Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Sells 1,225 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CDAY opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 1.49. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after buying an additional 32,089 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

