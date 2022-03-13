Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Sells $134,186.24 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $134,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marlene Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marlene Gordon sold 98 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $2,807.70.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 34,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after buying an additional 272,879 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

