Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Rating) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,189,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,951,597.60.

On Friday, January 21st, Marc Charles Henderson bought 40,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$23,600.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Charles Henderson sold 45,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00.

Shares of Laramide Resources stock opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$166.01 million and a PE ratio of -14.82. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$1.12.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Churchrock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

