Insider Selling: Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Sells 2,730 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WLK opened at $119.27 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.20.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,715,000 after buying an additional 64,902 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

