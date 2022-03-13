Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $35,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,772,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and have sold 22,500 shares valued at $2,319,375. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

