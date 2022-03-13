Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) PT Lowered to $8.50 at DA Davidson

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

IDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 million, a PE ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.85. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.22.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

